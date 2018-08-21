202
Gold and silver rise

By The Associated Press August 21, 2018 3:23 pm 08/21/2018 03:23pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The August gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,192.60 an ounce — up $5.80 cents.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.75 an ounce — up 10 cents.

