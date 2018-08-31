Global Finalist – Steve Hull, CIO, Leidos, Inc.

Steve Hull is Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Leidos, Inc. As CIO, Steve is responsible for establishing and executing the Information Technology (IT) strategy to promote business growth, provide data and system…

Steve Hull is Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Leidos, Inc. As CIO, Steve is responsible for establishing and executing the Information Technology (IT) strategy to promote business growth, provide data and system resiliency, foster business agility, and ensure operational readiness across the $10B Leidos enterprise, while supporting the overarching IT vision and strategy of the corporation and protecting corporate assets. He led the successful IT integration of the Leidos and LM IS&GS M&A over a period of 2 years completing many key initiatives ahead of plan.

FromJanuary 2013 to August 2016 he served as the CIO of the IS&GS business area in Lockheed Martin (LM) ensuring operations and security ofIT systems in support of over 20,000 employees. In his role as a senior leader in the LM IT organization Steve was the executive sponsor…