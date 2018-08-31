Global Finalist – Jason Pell, CIO, 14 west

Jason Pell is the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officerfor 14 West and is responsible for the company’s IT operations. He’s been providing IT leadership to the company for over 20 years now. He…

Jason Pell is the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officerfor 14 West and is responsible for the company’s IT operations. He’s been providing IT leadership to the company for over 20 years now. He joined when it was a $35M per year publishing company. Since then, it has soared to over $1.5B in large due to the IT-lead digital transformation toelectronic newsletters. To facilitate this, Jason lead his team in pioneering technologies, which allowed for rapid and inexpensive international growth.

Prior to becoming 14West’s CIO, Jason was theirLead Architect and Engineer. He was able to pave the way for growth by building out the data centers and systems that run and support 58 publishing franchises around the world today.

Before joining 14 West, Jason owned a construction company and served in the USMC. He holds a Bachelor of Science…