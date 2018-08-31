Global Finalist – Georgette Kiser, Managing Director & CIO, The Carlyle Group

Georgette Kiser is a Managing Director and Chief Information Officer at The Carlyle Group, where she is responsible for leading the firm’s global technology and solutions organization. She develops and drives information technology strategies across…

Georgette Kiser is a Managing Director and Chief Information Officer at The Carlyle Group, where she is responsible for leading the firm’s global technology and solutions organization. She develops and drives information technology strategies across the global enterprise, which includes the firm’s application development, data, digital, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and program management and outsourcing activities.

Prior to joining The Carlyle Group, Ms. Kiser was vice president ofT. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., where she headed enterprise solutions and capabilities within the services and technology organization. Kiser also previously worked in the aerospace unit of General Electric.

Kiser has received numerous awards, including Black Enterprise’s 300 Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America (2018), Computerworld’s Premier 100 IT Leaders Award (2017),…