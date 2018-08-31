Global Finalist – Erich Windmuller, SVP & CIO, DXC Technology

Erich Windmuller, senior vice president and chief information officer (CIO), oversees the global strategy and management of DXC Technology’s (NYSE: DXC) IT assets that support employees and help drive the company’s strategic priorities. Previously serving…

Erich Windmuller, senior vice president and chief information officer (CIO), oversees the global strategy and management of DXC Technology’s (NYSE: DXC) IT assets that support employees and help drive the company’s strategic priorities.

Previously serving as CIO of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), he has more than 25 years of corporate IT experience including executive roles at IBM, Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), and Sterling Software.

His roles at IBM included general manager of strategic outsourcing in Australia and New Zealand and senior positions in IBM’s corporate office of the CIO, where he was responsible for end-to-end system operational readiness for IBM’s internal global sales, services, software products, and customer fulfillment. This included their applications, infrastructure and network environments, along with management…