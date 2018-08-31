202
Home » Latest News » Global Finalist - Erich…

Global Finalist – Erich Windmuller, SVP & CIO, DXC Technology

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 31, 2018 12:01 am 08/31/2018 12:01am
Share

Erich Windmuller, senior vice president and chief information officer (CIO), oversees the global strategy and management of DXC Technology’s (NYSE: DXC) IT assets that support employees and help drive the company’s strategic priorities.

Previously serving as CIO of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), he has more than 25 years of corporate IT experience including executive roles at IBM, Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), and Sterling Software.

His roles at IBM included general manager of strategic outsourcing in Australia and New Zealand and senior positions in IBM’s corporate office of the CIO, where he was responsible for end-to-end system operational readiness for IBM’s internal global sales, services, software products, and customer fulfillment. This included their applications, infrastructure and network environments, along with management…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500