Global communication agency acquires Rockville marketing firm HZ

Global communication firm Burson Cohn & Wolfe has acquired Rockville-based creative agency Hirshorn-Zuckerman Design Group Inc.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed in an announcement on Tuesday.

A press release from BCW parent organization WPP PLC said HZ’s revenues reached close to $23.5 million last year.

All of HZ’s nearly 200 employees will continue working out of the company’s offices in Rockville, New York, Baltimore and Los Angeles. The company’s New York office may merge with BCW’s headquarters down the line.

The acquisition will bring HZ’s employees who specialize design, mobile activation, social media, brand and identity creation and film and video production into BCW’s network that spans across multiple industry sectors.

BCW was created earlier this year after WPP mergered Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe.

“Bringing additional creative firepower to our team strengthens our ability to deliver digitally driven integrated programs grounded in earned engagement and…