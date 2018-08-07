Germantown biopharma Neuralstem appoints interim CEO

Key story highlights: Germantown biopharmaceutical company Neuralstem Inc. named Jim Scully interim CEO. He succeeds Rich Daly, who served as president and CEO since February 2016. The board also appointed William Oldaker, a member of…

Key story highlights:

Germantown biopharmaceutical company Neuralstem Inc. named Jim Scully interim CEO.

He succeeds Rich Daly, who served as president and CEO since February 2016.

The board also appointed William Oldaker, a member of the board since 2007, as chairman.

Maryland stem cell therapy company Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) has named Jim Scully interim CEO.

Scully, who has served as a strategic adviser for business development for the company this year, will assume the role immediately, according to a release. He succeeds Rich Daly, who had led the Germantown-based biopharmaceutical company as president and CEO since February 2016.

Daly’s last day with Neuralstem was July 31, according to a company spokesperson. He is now chief operating officer of New York-based BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies.

Neuralstem is confident that Scully’s appointment “will ensure continued momentum over the near-term…