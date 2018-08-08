202
Home » Latest News » General Dynamics appoints new…

General Dynamics appoints new head of information technology and mission systems business

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 8, 2018 6:40 am 08/08/2018 06:40am
Share

General Dynamics Corp. unveiled some senior leadership changes Tuesday sparked by an upcoming retirement.

The Falls Church defense giant said Christopher Marzilli will lead the company’s information technology and mission systems segment effective Jan. 1. He’ll succeed Daniel Johnson, who plans to retire on the last day of the year.

Marzilli has been president of the mission systems business — which designs, builds and integrates systems, sensors and cybersecurity products — since January 2015. He’ll soon take over the segment that includes that business plus the IT business overhauled via its blockbuster CSRA acquisition that closed back in the spring.

CEO Phebe Novakovic credited Marzilli with playing a pivotal role in building the mission systems business and in leading both units will ensure they “continue to expand and meet the needs of our customers, employees and shareholders.” 

Novakovic also praised Johnson’s work positioning General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) in the…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500