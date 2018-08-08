General Dynamics appoints new head of information technology and mission systems business

General Dynamics Corp. unveiled some senior leadership changes Tuesday sparked by an upcoming retirement. The Falls Church defense giant said Christopher Marzilli will lead the company’s information technology and mission systems segment effective Jan. 1.…

The Falls Church defense giant said Christopher Marzilli will lead the company’s information technology and mission systems segment effective Jan. 1. He’ll succeed Daniel Johnson, who plans to retire on the last day of the year.

Marzilli has been president of the mission systems business — which designs, builds and integrates systems, sensors and cybersecurity products — since January 2015. He’ll soon take over the segment that includes that business plus the IT business overhauled via its blockbuster CSRA acquisition that closed back in the spring.

CEO Phebe Novakovic credited Marzilli with playing a pivotal role in building the mission systems business and in leading both units will ensure they “continue to expand and meet the needs of our customers, employees and shareholders.”

Novakovic also praised Johnson’s work positioning General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) in the…