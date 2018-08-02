202
Home » Latest News » From 40 cents to…

From 40 cents to $4,500, W Hotel’s auction of D.C. history got a little pricey

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 2, 2018 2:13 pm 08/02/2018 02:13pm
While bids started out at less than a dollar for W Hotel Washington, D.C.’s auction, they rose rapidly with users racing against the clock — and themselves. 

As a part of the $50 million remodel for W Hotel Washington D.C., formerly Hotel Washington, a few remaining historical pieces from the original tenant were up for grabs.

Bids on the ornate marble-and-brass-caged registration desk, circa 1918, started at just a dime, but eventually climbed to $4,500.

One of the auction’s more popular items, the Beaux-Arts clock that sits atop the desk, which was going for $161.30 as of Tuesday afternoon, ended up selling for $1,361.30.

The auction was hosted by Alexandria-based R.L. Rasmus Auctioneers Inc. It began Saturday night and ended just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

The original Hotel Washington was designed by Carrère and Hastings, well-known architects who designed the New York Public Library at the turn of the 20th century. The hotel was the only Beaux-Arts commercial property designed…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
