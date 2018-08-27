Freedom Bank of Virginia names new CEO — the former chief of Bay Bank

Joseph Thomas is the new president and CEO of Fairfax-based Freedom Bank of Virginia. Thomas, whose appointment was effective Monday, led Columbia, Maryland-based Bay Bank for nearly eight years before its sale to Old Line…

Joseph Thomas is the new president and CEO of Fairfax-based Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Thomas, whose appointment was effective Monday, led Columbia, Maryland-based Bay Bank for nearly eight years before its sale to Old Line Bancshares was completed in April. Thomas said he will step from the Old Line Bank board of directors, which he joined after the acquisition.

He lauded Freedom Bank’s credit quality, loan portfolio and residential mortgage business, which operates out of the bank’s Chantilly office.

“We expect to be on a path to grow our earnings per share at 10 percent growth annually,” said Thomas. “With the talent, clients and market we serve, I believe in a reasonable period of time we’ll be able to return to these financial outcomes.”

Thomas, 55, takes over for Craig Underhill, who retired after serving as president and CEO at privately held Freedom since August 2011.

While president and CEO of Bay Bank, Thomas was invited to the White House in May 2017 as the Maryland…