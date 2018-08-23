202
Founding Farmers group agrees to financial settlement in class-action wage suit

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 23, 2018 3:10 pm 08/23/2018 03:10pm
Farmers Restaurant Group, the company behind the growing chain of Founding Farmers and related restaurants, has agreed to pay up to $1.49 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by some of its employees alleging wage theft. 

That payment, the final total of which will be determined by the number of employees who pursue payment under the settlement, will cover the fees of the law firm who brought the case on behalf of the employees, Woodley & McGillivary LLP, as well as class-action administration fees and the creation of a qualified settlement fund to cover payments to any employees in Virginia, Maryland or D.C. eligible for the suit. 

There are nearly 1,000 employees in that category who may be eligible for back pay; 119 Farmers Restaurant Group employees officially signed on to the suit as of April, and the agreement lists 862 others who may be eligible for repayment. The settlement was first reported by Bloomberg Law.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
