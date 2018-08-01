202
Foundation Building Materials acquires supply company with Woodbridge office

August 1, 2018 11:54 am
Supply company Ciesco Inc. has been acquired by California-based Foundation Building Materials Inc., one of the largest specialty distributors of wallboard, suspended ceiling systems and mechanical insulation in North America.

Ciesco, which has distributed drywall, steel framing, ceiling products, insulation and complementary products for 31 years, operates six branches serving Central and Eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Southern New Jersey, the District and Northern Virginia. One of its main five offices is in Woodbridge.

Terms were not disclosed.

Foundation Building CEO Ruben Mendoza said in a release that the acquisition will help the company expand its offerings to customers and build a deeper market presence in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

The Tustin, California-based company (NYSE: FBM) employs more than 3,700 people at over 220 branches across the United States and Canada. John Moten, vice president of investor relations, said the company anticipates keeping intact…

