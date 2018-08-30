Floorless roller coaster coming to Six Flags America

Thrill-seekers rejoice and take note. Six Flags America in Prince George’s County will be opening a new ride for its spring 2019 season called Firebird. It’s being billed as Maryland’s first floorless roller coaster and…

Six Flags America in Prince George’s County will be opening a new ride for its spring 2019 season called Firebird. It’s being billed as Maryland’s first floorless roller coaster and is described as an experience that will take riders through twists, drops and inversions, featuring a nine-story drop.

“The floorless trains will give riders the sensation of being airborne as they soar along a half-mile of track with nothing beneath their feet but the wind,” said Rick Howarth, president of Six Flags America.

Firebird will take over for Apocalypse, which was built in June 2012 and will make its final run on Sept. 8.

The new ride — the park’s 11th coaster — is part of a string of ongoing efforts to increase attendance.

This year, the park introduced its Wahoo River action river adventure as part of the Hurricane Harbor Water Park. That followed the Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth swing ride, which debuted the year before.

Six Flags Entertainment…