FiscalNote closes $180M acquisition of CQ Roll Call, plans to expand HQ

Regulatory intelligence startup FiscalNote on Monday completed its $180 million acquisition of CQ Roll Call from the Economist Group.

The London-based Economist Group will retain 18 percent equity in FiscalNote, making it the largest single shareholder of the D.C. company. CEO Chris Stibbs will join the company’s board of directors.

With the close of the deal, FiscalNote, founded in 2013, is now seeking to expand its current office situated along Pennsylvania Avenue between the Capitol and the White House.

The combination would expand the company’s offerings and blend FiscalNote’s technology platform with the suite of services offered by CQ Roll Call, which tracks legislation and publishes a Capitol Hill newspaper. FiscalNote said it would uphold the company’s editorial independence.

“The combination of FiscalNote’s technology with CQ Roll Call’s non-partisan and unbiased information and analysis creates an exciting opportunity to further our mission of connecting the world to…