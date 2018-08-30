First cases of Maryland-produced Guinness Blonde hit the shelves

If you live in Baltimore, the next Guinness Blonde you drink was probably brewed down the street. The first batch of the American lager to be produced at the brand’s new Baltimore County brewery rolled…

The first batch of the American lager to be produced at the brand’s new Baltimore County brewery rolled out to bars and liquor stores last week, Guinness officials said. And it’s headed first to businesses acoss Greater Baltimore.

“This first batch of it was just in our backyard,” said Ryan Wagner, an ambassador for the brewery. “We wanted to make sure we took care of our neighbors.”

The $80 million Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House officially opened to the public Aug. 3 on the site of the historic Calvert distillery in Relay and has drawn thousands of people to its taproom since then. A 100-hectoliter brewery on site will be the new production home for Guinness Blonde, which has been brewed in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, since it launched four years ago. The Irish brand’s iconic stout continues to be produced in Dublin.

The first shipment of Guinness Blonde comprised between 5,000…