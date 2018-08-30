202
Home » Latest News » First cases of Maryland-produced…

First cases of Maryland-produced Guinness Blonde hit the shelves

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 30, 2018 11:02 am 08/30/2018 11:02am
Share

If you live in Baltimore, the next Guinness Blonde you drink was probably brewed down the street.

The first batch of the American lager to be produced at the brand’s new Baltimore County brewery rolled out to bars and liquor stores last week, Guinness officials said. And it’s headed first to businesses acoss Greater Baltimore.

“This first batch of it was just in our backyard,” said Ryan Wagner, an ambassador for the brewery. “We wanted to make sure we took care of our neighbors.”

The $80 million Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House officially opened to the public Aug. 3 on the site of the historic Calvert distillery in Relay and has drawn thousands of people to its taproom since then. A 100-hectoliter brewery on site will be the new production home for Guinness Blonde, which has been brewed in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, since it launched four years ago. The Irish brand’s iconic stout continues to be produced in Dublin.

The first shipment of Guinness Blonde comprised between 5,000…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500