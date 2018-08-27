FireEye exposed an Iranian social media disinformation campaign. Not from Silicon Valley, but from N. Virginia.

Northern Virginia employees of California-based cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc. were responsible for tipping off Facebook to an Iranian disinformation campaign dating back to 2011. FireEye’s Reston and Alexandria offices conducted several weeks of research through…

Northern Virginia employees of California-based cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc. were responsible for tipping off Facebook to an Iranian disinformation campaign dating back to 2011.

FireEye’s Reston and Alexandria offices conducted several weeks of research through which they discovered hundreds of social media accounts involved in spreading disinformation across the globe.

Christopher Porter, chief intelligence strategist at FireEye, said the company was tracking something completely unrelated when it came across an unusually high amount of social media traffic regarding Middle Eastern politics being driven to areas such as in Latin America and Great Britain. The company chose to investigate further.

“When dozens or hundreds of accounts are working together … common sense raises questions that are worth digging into,” said Porter, who is based out of Reston.

FireEye first tipped off Facebook in July, which spurred an in-depth investigation and the removal of 652 pages, groups and…