Fast-growing big data and analytics firm opens Reston office

A San Diego-based big data and analytics provider seeing big growth in the defense and intelligence markets has opened an office in Reston.

BigBear Inc. has inked a three-year lease for 2,600 square feet at 12007 Sunrise Valley Drive near the U.S. Geological Survey. The company, which has an office in Charlottesville, Va., in addition to its San Diego headquarters, said it has seen revenue grow 220 percent in the past year and is on track for another revenue boost by the end of 2018.

“By having our senior technology experts and engineers located near our customers, it enables the kind of close collaboration that is required to provide the high-level mission-critical support we deliver,” Big Bear CEO Frank Porcelli, a former Northrop Grumman software engineer who has been based in Vienna, said in a statement.

The company, formerly known as OpenSGI Inc., has long been a provider of geospatial data services for the Department of Defense. Its namesake platform creates secure cloud…