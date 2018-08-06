Exclusive: Goodwill of Greater Washington moving headquarters

Goodwill of Greater Washington is leaving its longtime Northeast D.C. headquarters for a new home, and more space, at Douglas Development Corp.’s Uline Arena. The decision to leave 2200 South Dakota Ave. NE after 30…

Goodwill of Greater Washington is leaving its longtime Northeast D.C. headquarters for a new home, and more space, at Douglas Development Corp.’s Uline Arena.

The decision to leave 2200 South Dakota Ave. NE after 30 years comes about 17 months after Goodwill announced it would explore areas outside of a D.C. for a new base, citing the increasing cost of doing business in the city. According to a release, the nonprofit looked at more than 75 properties inside and outside of the District.

Its South Dakota Avenue lease expires in 2019, when the 50-employee move will take place. Goodwill leases 19,900 square feet on South Dakota and will take 23,900 square feet at Uline. A Goodwill spokesman said the price per square foot is comparable between the old and new properties, but declined to provide specifics.

The 244,000-square-foot Uline is a short walk to Metro’s NoMa-Gallaudet station, ensuring “greater access to the growing regional population,” Catherine Meloy, Goodwill of Greater…