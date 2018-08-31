Enterprise Finalist – Sarah Naqvi, CIO & EVP, HMSHost Inc.

Sarah Naqvi is Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of HMSHost Corporation, a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. HMSHost operates in nearly 120 airports around the globe (including the 20 busiest…

Sarah Naqvi is Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of HMSHost Corporation, a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. HMSHost operates in nearly 120 airports around the globe (including the 20 busiest in North America) and in 99 travel plazas on motorways throughout the U.S. and Canada. Sarah is responsible for managing all IT resource planning, budgeting and operational initiatives.

Sarah has been with HMSHost since 2000 in various IT roles and is a technology professional with more than two decades of experience managing Software Development, Network Management, Information Security, Business Intelligence, Point of Sale, ERP Solution, Strategic Initiatives and Social Presence. In 2004, Sarah was promoted to the role of Vice President of IT, overseeing all IT development including expansion into Asia. In 2013, she became CVP …