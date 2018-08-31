Enterprise Finalist – Robert Fecteau, CIO, SAIC

Bob Fecteau is the CIO for SAIC responsible for guiding technology investments and delivering operational services in direct support of the SAIC business. He focuses on the efficiency and effectiveness of enterprise IT operations in…

Bob Fecteau is the CIO for SAIC responsible for guiding technology investments and delivering operational services in direct support of the SAIC business. He focuses on the efficiency and effectiveness of enterprise IT operations in support of both internal business needs and customer support processes.

Prior to joining SAIC, Bob served as the CIO of BAE Systems’ Intelligence and Security sector and as Chief Information Officer, United States Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM). In 2001, he was selected for the Department of Defense’s Chief Information Officer Award for Outstanding Achievement in Information Management.

Bob also serves as an executive board member of CIO Magazine’s CIO Executive Council and a judge for their annual One’s To Watch program. Bob has also been recognized by industry peers. In 2009 he was selected as one…