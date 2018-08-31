202
Enterprise Finalist – Chris Bjornson, CIO, Accenture Federal Services

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 31, 2018 12:01 am 08/31/2018 12:01am
Chris W. Bjornson is the CIO of Accenture Federal Services (AFS), overseeing internal IT strategy,  planning, applications, infrastructure, security and services supporting Accenture’s work with a broad range of clients within the federal government, including defense, intelligence, and public safety agencies.  

A seasoned senior executive in the Information Technology space, with 23 years of service with Accenture working with Fortune 500 companies, Chris has directed complex global programs for some of the world’s largest companies and federal agencies.  

In 2013, he was entrusted with designing the IT operating model, services and investment strategy to implement and manage AFS as a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture. Prior to his work in establishing AFS, Chris served as a global lead for Accenture’s digital practice, helping to spearhead the firm’s go-to-market strategy, asset and resource development, and quality assurance…

