EA cancels Madden qualifier at Dulles Expo Center following mass shooting in Florida

Redwood City, California-based Electronic Arts Inc. will cancel the three remaining Madden Classic qualifier events after a mass shooting at a tournament this past weekend in Florida left two victims, plus the alleged gunman, dead and 11 others injured.

“I know many of us, myself included, are filled with shock and grief,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in a blog post published late Monday. “Our teams have been working non-stop to do what we can to respond to this terrible situation.”

The blog post was the first time Wilson himself addressed the tragedy since the shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon. He sought to distance the company from the qualifier, saying it was “operated independently by partners.”

Winners would have advanced to the finals, currently scheduled for October in Las Vegas. The other qualifiers were scheduled to take place in September at eSports Arena in Santa Ana, California, Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly and Java Gaming Cafe in Carrollton, Texas.

