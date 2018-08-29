Downtown Columbia spa closes amid legal battle with Columbia Association

The Still Point, a spa inside downtown Columbia’s Haven on the Lake wellness center, has shut down amid a legal dispute with Columbia Association. The spa sent an email to clients Monday informing them of…

The spa sent an email to clients Monday informing them of the closure, which took effect that day. The message said the decision is the result of ongoing disagreements with Columbia Association over the spa’s role at Haven on the Lake.

“For reasons still unknown to us, the Columbia Association (CA) elected to back out on our agreed arrangement for providing wellness services to the community in Columbia,” the message reads. “Unfortunately, despite our best effort to work things out with CA directly and subsequently pursuing legal action to maintain what we had built into a successful spa and community service provider, we have reached the point where we cannot financially continue without a significant depletion of quality and overall service. We have not taken this decision lightly though have concluded that the only current course…