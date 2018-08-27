202
Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press August 27, 2018 10:46 am 08/27/2018 10:46am
The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.3 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Friday.

And the dollar is trading at 18.68 Mexican pesos, downd from late Friday.

