202
Home » Latest News » Dollar mixed

Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press August 13, 2018 3:20 pm 08/13/2018 03:20pm
Share

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.31 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Friday.

And the dollar is trading at 19.22 Mexican pesos, up from late Friday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500