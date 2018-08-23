Dollar higher

The U.S. dollar is higher against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.31 Canadian dollars, up from late Wednesday. And the dollar is trading at 18.96 Mexican pesos, also up from…

The U.S. dollar is higher against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.31 Canadian dollars, up from late Wednesday.

And the dollar is trading at 18.96 Mexican pesos, also up from late Wednesday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.