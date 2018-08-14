DLA Piper attorney, former judge among group investigating Maryland football

University of Maryland President Wallace Loh on Tuesday said the school “accepts legal and moral responsibility” for the mistakes the football team’s training staff made the day freshman offensive lineman Jordan McNair died and has…

University of Maryland President Wallace Loh on Tuesday said the school “accepts legal and moral responsibility” for the mistakes the football team’s training staff made the day freshman offensive lineman Jordan McNair died and has appointed a four-member commission to investigate what went wrong.

Two Baltimore attorneys are on the panel — Charles P. Scheeler, senior counsel of DLA Piper, and Benson E. Legg, a former U.S. District Judge of the U.S. District Court of the District of Maryland and a graduate of the Gilman School. Alexander Williams Jr., a retired judge and state’s attorney for Prince George’s County is also on the panel. The fourth member was not disclosed. Loh said he is a “highly respected athletic director” and former football coach who will be named soon.

Scheeler was a monitor appointed by the NCAA to ensure that Penn State University was compliant with obligations of its integrity agreement during its scandal over child abuse by former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.…