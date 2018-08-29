Discovery making Maryland layoffs ahead of move to New York

Discovery Inc. will lay off 212 employees on Oct. 1 as part of the relocation of its headquarters from Silver Spring to New York City. A company spokesman declined to comment on what specific jobs…

Discovery Inc. will lay off 212 employees on Oct. 1 as part of the relocation of its headquarters from Silver Spring to New York City.

A company spokesman declined to comment on what specific jobs would be affected and would only say the layoffs are related to the closure of the company’s Silver Spring headquarters.

The media company filed a Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification about the layoffs with Maryland on Wednesday.

In January, Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) announced plans to decamp to New York by 2019. It closed in March on its $14.6 billion acquisition of Knoxville, Tennessee-based Scripps Networks Interactive Inc., bringing a slate of cable channels into its stable. Its portfolio now includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Travel Channel, Animal Planet and the Oprah Winfrey Network. It also has a large presence in Europe, including sports network Eurosport.

David Leavy, Discovery’s chief corporate operations and communications officer, told the WBJ in…