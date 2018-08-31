Developer plans trio of Residence Inn, restaurant and self-storage facility for Springfield

The owner of a piece of property across from the Embassy Suites in Springfield plans to build a hotel of its own. Excel Group has filed an application with Fairfax County to build a 160-room…

Excel Group has filed an application with Fairfax County to build a 160-room hotel, a 10,000-square-foot, standalone restaurant building, and an 80,840-square-foot self-storage facility on 6 acres located just south of the Loisdale Road intersection with Newington Road. The Parkway Express gas station and a small retail center anchored by Wendy’s is adjacent to the site.

Though the developer doesn’t list a flag for the hotel in the application, its website portfolio page lists a Residence Inn in Springfield as “under development.” The page indicates the hotel would have 160 rooms and that Excel acquired the site this year. The application notes that an operator for the restaurant has not been identified.

The company will need permission from Fairfax County for the development, however, given that the parcel is zoned for industrial uses. It has requested a special exception…