Dallas health care firm to close Herndon office, lay off 140 local employees

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 6, 2018 3:05 pm 08/06/2018 03:05pm
Dallas-based Signify Health is shutting down its Northern Virginia office in a move that will affect 140 local employees.
The office will close sometime next year as part of a consolidation following a merger.
The company won’t have an office in the D.C. area going forward, but employs and contracts with clinicians throughout the region.

A Dallas-based health care provider with a Greater Washington presence is shutting down its Northern Virginia office in a move that will affect 140 local employees, the company confirmed Monday. 

Signify Health — the product of a recent merger between CenseoHealth and Advance Health — will close its Herndon location sometime next year as part of a consolidation, said Stacy Young, the company’s director of employee relations. Advance Health, a Chantilly company from 2011 to 2018, moved to Herndon in 2018.

The company filed a July 17 notice under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act in Virginia. Most…

