Dallas health care firm to close Herndon office, lay off 140 local employees

A Dallas-based health care provider with a Greater Washington presence is shutting down its Northern Virginia office in a move that will affect 140 local employees, the company confirmed Monday.

Signify Health — the product of a recent merger between CenseoHealth and Advance Health — will close its Herndon location sometime next year as part of a consolidation, said Stacy Young, the company’s director of employee relations. Advance Health, a Chantilly company from 2011 to 2018, moved to Herndon in 2018.

The company filed a July 17 notice under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act in Virginia. Most…