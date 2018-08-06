202
D.C. sues electrical contractor for allegedly cheating workers out of pay, benefits

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 6, 2018 2:55 pm 08/06/2018 02:55pm
Key story highlights:

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is suing an electrical contractor and two “labor brokers” for misclassifying employees to save costs.
Power Designs allegedly defined its employees on about a dozen D.C. projects as independent contractors.
The lawsuit, if successful, could result in millions in back pay due plus penalties.

The District is suing Florida-based electrical contractor Power Designs Inc. for allegedly misclassifying more than 500 employees as independent contractors, stripping them of thousands of dollars in wages and benefits.

The lawsuit filed Monday in D.C. Superior Court is also levied against JVA Services LLC and DDK Electric Inc., two Maryland-based “labor brokers” that were allegedly hired to staff Power Design work sites, according to a press release from D.C. Attorney General Karl A Racine’s office.

“When companies misclassify employees as independent contractors, they steal from their workers and gain an unfair advantage over competitors…

