Micron deal gives surprising lift to Greater Washington’s long struggle to boost exports

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 29, 2018 3:07 pm 08/29/2018 03:07pm
Long-marinating plans to diversify Greater Washington’s economy beyond its outsized dependence on the federal government got a shot in the arm Wednesday with the news that Micron Technology Inc. will invest $3 billion at its Manassas manufacturing plant and create 1,100 new jobs.

That the catalyst is a manufacturing initiative — in this case, a push by the Boise, Idaho-based semiconductor company to expand its memory chip production capabilities — is a “pleasant surprise,” said longtime regional economist Stephen Fuller. 

That’s because Greater Washington’s manufacturing base is “a tiny little sector, very specialized,” he said — in July it accounted for 55,900 jobs in the metro area, about 1.7 percent of all jobs.

At the same time, “it’s one that we should be better at,” Fuller said. “We are so skewed to professional business services and the government — federal, state and local — and health and education and tourism. That’s 90 percent of the economy.”

