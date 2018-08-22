D.C. private equity firm secures $260 million investment

D.C.-based investment firm The Stagwell Group LLC will seek to expand its portfolio of digital-first agencies after securing a $260 million capital infusion from Dutch global equity investor AlpInvest Partners. Stagwell, founded in 2015, has…

D.C.-based investment firm The Stagwell Group LLC will seek to expand its portfolio of digital-first agencies after securing a $260 million capital infusion from Dutch global equity investor AlpInvest Partners.

Stagwell, founded in 2015, has completed 17 investments and is on track for more than $400 million in consolidated net revenue this year, according to a company press release.

AlpInvest is the company’s first outside investor since the company’s launch.

“We created Stagwell as a meaningful alternative to the holding companies, aptly named, since they have long been holding brands back from delivering on their full potential in a digital-first world,” Managing Partner Mark Penn said in a statement.

Penn left his post as executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in 2015 to create Stagwell Group, which launched with $250 million funding from Penn and Steve Ballmer, ex-CEO of Microsoft.

The new investment paves the way for Stagwell to…