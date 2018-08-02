D.C. going back to the drawing board with Barry Farm

Key story highlights: The Barry Farm redevelopment team is restarting the planning process, with the intention of revamping the mixed-use development over the next year. The team of Baltimore-based A&R Development and the Preservation of…

Key story highlights:

The Barry Farm redevelopment team is restarting the planning process, with the intention of revamping the mixed-use development over the next year.

The team of Baltimore-based A&R Development and the Preservation of Affordable Housing in partnership with the D.C. Housing Authority will remain intact.

D.C. officials continue to relocate Barry Farm residents to temporary housing.

It’s back to the drawing board for the redevelopment of Barry Farm.

The team behind a plan to transform the 444-unit historic Southeast D.C. public housing complex into a mixed-use development is rethinking the entire project after the D.C. Court of Appeals in April vacated a 2014 order by the Zoning Commission approving the original master plan and remanded the project to the zoning panel for further consideration.

That decision prompted Baltimore-based A&R Development and the Preservation of Affordable Housing, in partnership with the D.C. Housing Authority to drop the planned-unit…