D.C. gets international boost, breaks tourism record for eighth year in a row

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 28, 2018 10:07 am 08/28/2018 10:07am
The District of Columbia saw an uptick in overseas visitors in 2017, helping it break its eighth straight overall tourism record. 

About 2 million overseas visitors — those from countries other than Canada and Mexico — came to D.C. last year, a 2.5 percent increase from 2016, when the number fell 1.7 percent.

D.C. welcomed 22.8 million visitors overall when domestic tourism is included, a 3.6 percent increase from the previous year. Those visitors spent $7.5 billion in the District in 2017. 

Destination D.C., the city’s tourism marketing organization, released the numbers Tuesday using international visitor data from the U.S. Department of Commerce and its own survey of international travelers. 

Although Commerce stopped releasing monthly reports on the international visitor numbers in April, citing inaccurate data, the department did provide preliminary full-year numbers for 2017 with the caveat that they could be adjusted once Commerce determines a fix for the flaw in the…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

