D.C. Councilman David Grosso: ‘NFL stadiums are a waste of land and public resources’

D.C. Councilman David Grosso, I-At large, said Thursday he was “disappointed” with Mayor Muriel Bowser for making overtures to Washington’s NFL team to build its new stadium in the District, saying he opposed the team’s nickname and that “NFL stadiums are a waste of land and public resources.”

“A giant stadium that is used less than a dozen days per year takes up space that could be used for housing, parks, or other public or commercial facilities,” Grosso said in a statement issued Thursday, a day after Bowser delivered remarks at a team luncheon at the Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C., urging team officials to bring the team “home” to the District. “Even if the team pays for the construction costs of the stadium, there would still be millions of dollars that our government would have to pay for infrastructure, security, and more.”

Bowser told The Washington Post on Wednesday her ideal structure for a stadium deal would mimic the one the city completed with D.C.…