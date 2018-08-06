D.C. Chamber scores victory in legal fee lawsuit

A D.C. Superior Court judge has sided with the city’s chamber of commerce over a $78,000 legal bill tied to the fight against a proposed 2016 minimum wage ballot initiative. In an Aug. 1 order,…

In an Aug. 1 order, Judge Anthony Epstein granted the chamber’s motion to dismiss. He concluded that a July 24, 2015, engagement letter “does not directly or indirectly state that the chamber is responsible for the lawyers’ fees” due to plaintiffs London & Mead and Craig C. Reilly.

The plaintiffs claimed that the business group owes $63,000 to Reilly and $15,000 to London & Mead for legal work they performed to fight the Minimum Wage Act of 2016, which never made it to the ballot — the D.C. Council shortcut the initiative by agreeing to hike the minimum wage to $15 over time. The lawsuit was filed on May 23.

The lawyers sought to recover their fees only under the 2015 engagement letter, but the “unambiguous language of this letter makes clear that the lawyers did not represent the chamber and that the chamber…