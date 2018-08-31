Corporate Finalist – Shailesh Prakash, CIO & VP of Digital Product Development, The Washington Post

Shailesh Prakash is the Chief Information Officer and Vice President of Digital Product Development at The Washington Post. He is responsible for all aspects of Product Development and Technology, including web, mobile, video, print and…

Shailesh Prakash is the Chief Information Officer and Vice President of Digital Product Development at The Washington Post. He is responsible for all aspects of Product Development and Technology, including web, mobile, video, print and advertising. Under his leadership, and in close partnership with the newsroom, The Post has seen tremendous digital growth. The Post’s digital audience hit an all-time high in November 2016, reaching 107 million unique visitors in the U.S. alone. The Post also had the largest mobile audience of any individual news/information site in the US in October 2016.

Fast Company named The Washington Post one of the “10 Most Innovative Companies in Media of 2017.” AdWeek named The Post the “Hottest Digital Publication” of 2016. In 2015, The Post topped Fast Company’s annual list as “The World’s Most Innovative Media Company”…