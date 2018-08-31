Corporate Finalist – Sabrina Copp, CIO, Strayer University

Sabrina Copp is a Chief Information Officer (CIO), who provides leadership and management of Strayer University’s IT team and sets the vision and strategy to align with the technological needs of Strayer students and employees. She also guides the design, development, and implementation of technology to enhance the student and employee experience. Areas of expertise: IT Strategy & Delivery Strayer online learning experience Ed Tech Sabrina is passionate about taking bold steps to transform higher education through innovation and customized programs designed to enhance the online learning experience and help students succeed. Sabrina earned a Bachelor of Science in Management Science and Information Technology from Virginia Tech. With support from the Washington Business Journal, the Capital CIO Leadership Association (CapitalCIO) will honor the…

Sabrina Copp is a Chief Information Officer (CIO), who provides leadership and management of Strayer University’s IT team and sets the vision and strategy to align with the technological needs of Strayer students and employees. She also guides the design, development, and implementation of technology to enhance the student and employee experience.

Areas of expertise:

IT Strategy & Delivery

Strayer online learning experience

Ed Tech

Sabrina is passionate about taking bold steps to transform higher education through innovation and customized programs designed to enhance the online learning experience and help students succeed. Sabrina earned a Bachelor of Science in Management Science and Information Technology from Virginia Tech.

