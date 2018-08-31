202
Corporate Finalist – Sabrina Copp, CIO, Strayer University

August 31, 2018
Sabrina Copp is a Chief Information Officer (CIO), who provides leadership and management of Strayer University’s IT team and sets the vision and strategy to align with the technological needs of Strayer students and employees. She also guides  the design, development, and implementation of technology to enhance the student and employee experience.   

Areas of expertise:  

IT Strategy & Delivery  
Strayer online learning experience  
Ed Tech  

Sabrina is passionate about taking bold steps to transform higher education through innovation and customized programs designed to enhance the online learning experience and help students succeed.  Sabrina earned a Bachelor of Science in Management Science and Information Technology from Virginia Tech.  

