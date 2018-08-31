Corporate Finalist – Ramesh Bulusu, CIO, United Educators Insurance

Ramesh Bulusu joined UE in 2015 as chief information officer. In his role, Bulusu leads all information technology functions and provides leadership and guidance to digital, information, and knowledge management practices. Bulusu has more than…

Ramesh Bulusu joined UE in 2015 as chief information officer. In his role, Bulusu leads all information technology functions and provides leadership and guidance to digital, information, and knowledge management practices.

Bulusu has more than 20 years of experience in all facets of IT management across diverse industries including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, government, and nonprofit organizations.

Prior to UE, Ramesh was vice president of technology strategy and application services at AARP, where he had the executive responsibility for IT strategy and planning, customer relationship management, enterprise architecture, application development, support, and maintenance functions.

Prior to AARP, Bulusu was a director at AOL, where he managed multiple consumer facing digital properties and the underlying technology infrastructure. Bulusu also worked at IBM and PwC, providing consulting services to clients.

Bulusu holds an MBA from the College of William &…