Corporate Finalist – Philip Fraser, Executive Director & CIO, APCO Worldwide

Philip Fraser’s career has focused on managing and leading change in organizations and has spanned over twenty-five years. His career started at an aerospace company where he was responsible for creating and implementing statistical-based forecasting models to create production-line efficiency. It wasn’t long before Fraser’s interest in information technology and desire to make a real difference in an international firm led him to APCO Worldwide, a global Washington DC headquartered communications firm.

Fraser initially took on a local IT administration role although quickly excelled and rapidly broadened his role and responsibilities, which eventually saw him appointed as worldwide CIO. Fraser has spent time living and working in other regions, having spent considerable time working in the US, in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, which has armed his with an unparalleled knowledge and awareness of various cultural nuances required to managing a high performance global support function…