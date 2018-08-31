202
Home » Latest News » Corporate Finalist - Philip…

Corporate Finalist – Philip Fraser, Executive Director & CIO, APCO Worldwide

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 31, 2018 12:01 am 08/31/2018 12:01am
Share

Philip Fraser’s career has focused on managing and leading change in organizations and has spanned over twenty-five years. His career started at an aerospace company where he was responsible for creating and implementing statistical-based forecasting models to create production-line efficiency. It wasn’t long before Fraser’s interest in information technology and desire to make a real difference in an international firm led him to APCO Worldwide, a global Washington DC headquartered communications firm.

Fraser initially took on a local IT administration role although quickly excelled and rapidly broadened his role and responsibilities, which eventually saw him appointed as worldwide CIO. Fraser has spent time living and working in other regions, having spent considerable time working in the US, in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, which has armed his with an unparalleled knowledge and awareness of various cultural nuances required to managing a high performance global support function…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500