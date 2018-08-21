Cooper’s Hawk Winery coming to Rockville

The Research Row development in Rockville has landed its next big retail tenant: Cooper’s Hawk Winery, a restaurant and bar with an in-house winery and tasting room. Cooper’s Hawk, based in Illinois, has been expanding…

The Research Row development in Rockville has landed its next big retail tenant: Cooper’s Hawk Winery, a restaurant and bar with an in-house winery and tasting room.

Cooper’s Hawk, based in Illinois, has been expanding in the D.C. area for the past few years. It now has locations in Ashburn, Reston an Annapolis.

The Rockville location will be 12,392 square feet. Research Row, a joint venture from Foulger-Pratt Cos. and the landowner, Alexandria Real Estate, is located at Montgomery Avenue and Research Boulevard and is also home to a One Life Fitness slated to open this year and a Chick-fil-A. Dimitri Georgelakos and Jake Levin of KLNB represented Foulger-Pratt in the lease negotiation. Andrew Rose of Next Realty and David Orkin of CBRE represented the tenant.

Research Row has room for up to 125,000 square feet of retail space, much of which is visible from Interstate 270.

Cooper’s Hawk was founded in 2006 and incorporates an in-house winery, making and aging wines using…