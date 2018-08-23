202
Constellis appoints ex-Leidos exec its CEO

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 23, 2018 1:48 pm 08/23/2018 01:48pm
Constellis has tapped Leidos Holdings executive Tim Reardon to be its new CEO.

Reardon was most recently president of defense and intelligence for Reston-based Leidos (NYSE: LDOS). Before joining Leidos in 2016 via its blockbuster merger with Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE: LMT) information systems business, he held a number of senior executive positions at the world’s largest defense contractor. Reardon also served as CIA officer for 10 years.

Reston-based Constellis provides training and security services focused on counterterrorism, force protection and law enforcement. The company has provided emergency evacuation services in South Sudan, logistics support for chemical weapons removal projects in Syria and security at oil facilities in Iraq, to name a few examples.

Reardon is replacing Constellis founder Jason DeYonker, who is retiring and who held the chief executive title since October 2015. Co-founder Dean Bosacki, who’s been company president during that same time…

