Community groups amp up $1B legal fight against D.C. over gentrification

A growing group of community members are ramping up a fight against the District over claims the city’s development policies have perpetuated discrimination by favoring luxury projects at the expense of family units and affordable housing.

The backers of a $1 billion federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in April amended the complaint this month by adding several new plaintiffs, including various individuals and a community organization called the Near Buzzard Point Resilient Action Committee. It also increases the number of counts against the D.C. government from seven to 16.

The amended complaint is a response…