Community groups amp up $1B legal fight against D.C. over gentrification

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 3, 2018 3:07 pm 08/03/2018 03:07pm
The backers of a $1 billion lawsuit against D.C. have amended their complaint.
The lawsuit claims the District’s housing policies favor college-educated millennials over black residents, creating an ongoing pattern of racial discrimination.
It is a response to the District’s motions to dismiss stating that the plaintiffs lack standing to sue.

A growing group of community members are ramping up a fight against the District over claims the city’s development policies have perpetuated discrimination by favoring luxury projects at the expense of family units and affordable housing.

The backers of a $1 billion federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in April amended the complaint this month by adding several new plaintiffs, including various individuals and a community organization called the Near Buzzard Point Resilient Action Committee. It also increases the number of counts against the D.C. government from seven to 16.

The amended complaint is a response…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

