Civic group seeks to rezone Meridian Hill site — and thwart development plans

The fight against a long-planned multifamily project in Adams Morgan has bypassed the courts, for now, in favor of a return to the zoning office.

The Keep Meridian Hill Green Civic Association recently filed a rezoning application to downzone 2300 16th St. NW — the site where Westbrook Partners plans to construct a nine-story, 110-unit apartment building on a tree-covered lot on the Meridian International Center campus. It’s an attempt to table a project the D.C. Board of Zoning Adjustment approved just last month.

The opposition — which has long argued the development does not fit in with the neighborhood and will increase residential traffic, noise and congestion — was originally expected to shift the fight to the D.C. Court of Appeals.

Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Amanda Fox Perry, of ANC-1C, could not immediately be reached for comment about why the association decided not to appeal.

