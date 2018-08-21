202
Civic group seeks to rezone Meridian Hill site — and thwart development plans

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 21, 2018 11:27 am 08/21/2018 11:27am
The fight against a long-planned multifamily project in Adams Morgan has bypassed the courts, for now, in favor of a return to the zoning office.

The Keep Meridian Hill Green Civic Association recently filed a rezoning application to downzone 2300 16th St. NW — the site where Westbrook Partners plans to construct a nine-story, 110-unit apartment building on a tree-covered lot on the Meridian International Center campus. It’s an attempt to table a project the D.C. Board of Zoning Adjustment approved just last month.

The opposition — which has long argued the development does not fit in with the neighborhood and will increase residential traffic, noise and congestion — was originally expected to shift the fight to the D.C. Court of Appeals.

Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Amanda Fox Perry, of ANC-1C, could not immediately be reached for comment about why the association decided not to appeal.

In its application, Keep Meridian Hill Green said it is seeking to rezone the…

