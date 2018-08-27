Chevy Chase to get a new Italian spot: I’m Eddie Cano. (Say it fast.)

Chevy Chase will soon be home to I’m Eddie Cano, a family-friendly Italian restaurant from former ThinkFoodGroup chef James Gee and two partners. First, let’s get this out of the way: Gee and partners Massimo…

Chevy Chase will soon be home to I’m Eddie Cano, a family-friendly Italian restaurant from former ThinkFoodGroup chef James Gee and two partners.

First, let’s get this out of the way: Gee and partners Massimo and Carolyn Papetti want you to say the name quickly to hear what they’re going for — the phonetic pronunciation of “Americano” in Italian. (This ear-worm can help demonstrate.) The name is meant to evoke the owners’ heritage, split between American and Italian, and also Massimo Papetti’s nickname.

“Now, whenever I go back to Italy, no one calls me ‘Massimo’ — they just call me ‘Americano,’” Massimo Papetti says, laughing. Carolyn and Massimo met in Italy, and he followed her to the U.S. in 2005. They met Gee while they were all working at restaurants in the Hamptons.

Though Gee and the Papettis had been talking about doing a restaurant together for years, they didn’t initially plan for it to be in D.C. They almost signed a lease in Philadelphia…