Cherry Bekaert acquires Bethesda consulting firm

Richmond-based public accounting firm Cherry Bekaert LLP has acquired Bethesda-based financial consulting firm CTS Capital Advisors LLC, expanding the company’s transaction advisory and valuation practices while broadening its service reach in the Greater Washington.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

All 25 of CTS’s employees will relocate to Cherry Bekaert’s Bethesda location, adding to the firm’s capacity to serve global transactions in mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, integrations and assistance with working capital, according to a press release.

CTS, founded in 2003, specializes in buy- and sell-side due diligence, valuation, CFO outsourcing and business advisory services. The company has advised on more than 500 deals with more than $13 billion in transactional value.

“The added specialty resources in the areas of IT due diligence, cybersecurity and transaction tax and a deeper bench of transaction and valuation talent will allow us to broaden our geographic reach…