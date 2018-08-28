202
Home » Latest News » CGI Federal opens innovation…

CGI Federal opens innovation center in Arlington

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 28, 2018 5:59 pm 08/28/2018 05:59pm
Share

Fairfax-based federal IT contractor CGI Federal Inc. opened its first innovation center in the D.C. area earlier this month.

The facility, located at Marymount University at Ballston Center, serves as a space for CGI (NYSE: GIB) and its federal clients to problem solve using the newest technology. Some clients include the Department of Agriculture, Department of Health and Human Services and the General Services Administration.

Innovation center director Venkat Kodumudi said the center helps the company better serve its clients through interactive workshops designed to solve problems facing federal agencies. Those workshops might produce a program like CONNECT Empowering Opioid Exchange, which CGI created in 2017 to link federally managed patient records with existing state-to-state prescription data records.

“CGI Federal has a model where we bring innovation and our services close to our clients,” Kodumudi said. “Instead of the federal customers working in a vacuum and coming up…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500