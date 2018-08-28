CGI Federal opens innovation center in Arlington

Fairfax-based federal IT contractor CGI Federal Inc. opened its first innovation center in the D.C. area earlier this month. The facility, located at Marymount University at Ballston Center, serves as a space for CGI (NYSE:…

Fairfax-based federal IT contractor CGI Federal Inc. opened its first innovation center in the D.C. area earlier this month.

The facility, located at Marymount University at Ballston Center, serves as a space for CGI (NYSE: GIB) and its federal clients to problem solve using the newest technology. Some clients include the Department of Agriculture, Department of Health and Human Services and the General Services Administration.

Innovation center director Venkat Kodumudi said the center helps the company better serve its clients through interactive workshops designed to solve problems facing federal agencies. Those workshops might produce a program like CONNECT Empowering Opioid Exchange, which CGI created in 2017 to link federally managed patient records with existing state-to-state prescription data records.

“CGI Federal has a model where we bring innovation and our services close to our clients,” Kodumudi said. “Instead of the federal customers working in a vacuum and coming up…