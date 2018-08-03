202
Canadian retail chain Roots expands into Greater Washington

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 3, 2018 2:51 pm 08/03/2018 02:51pm
Roots, the Canadian apparel brand, is opening locations in Georgetown and Pentagon City Mall next week.

The company, which sells clothing, handcrafted leather goods, footwear and accessories, is debuting its 3,550-square-foot Georgetown location on Aug. 9 and its 3,200-square-foot Pentagon City location the next day.

The grand openings are a part of the company’s U.S. expansion and come on the heels of three openings in the Boston area this past June.

The Georgetown location features a “Roots Cabin” design, which pays homage to Canadian wilderness and includes a customization workshop where shoppers can personalize their own handcrafted leather bags, fittings rooms featuring Greater Washington landscapes and a lounge to read and learn about the company’s history.

The Pentagon City location will be a more conventional retail space.

“Because we’re introducing our brand for the first time in D.C, it was important to us to give consumers the chance to interact with our brand,” said…

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
