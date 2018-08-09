Building Blocks: From Maplewood mansion to a mini-city in Tysons

The story of Tysons Corner growing from a tiny crossroads to a major edge city is legendary. Who doesn’t remember the photo of the tiny general store at routes 7 and 123? But often lost…

But often lost in the lore is the story of the Maplewood Mansion, a Second Empire estate that sat on the site of what is today the Capital One Financial Corp. campus. The house was at 7676 Old Springhouse Road, near the future sites of the McLean Metro station and the new Capital One tower.

The home, built in 1874, was owned through the years by Brig. Gen. William McKee Dunn and Charles Brodt, according to a user at Shorpy, a website for historic photos. A Washington Post newspaper article from 1956 said Woodrow Wilson had used it as a summer home.

Sidney and Ethel Ulfelder bought the 24-room house and 512 acres in 1925, old newspaper stories indicate. Some of the Maplewood farm acreage was taken when construction on the Capital Beltway began in the early 1960s, but the house was left untouched.

The Ulfelder’s…